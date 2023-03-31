99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Snow and wind will kick off the weekend

Snow showers will be possible for the start of Friday, with steady snow sliding through the Northland later.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Snow will mainly fall and accumulate around a line from Walker through Duluth and across northern Wisconsin later Friday and into the night. Snow amounts may range from an inch to upward of 6 inches.

Winds will stay gusty Friday and create some blowing snow as it falls. Winds will be out of the northeast with gusts into the 40s not out of the question. Temperatures will hover in the lower 30s most of Friday and then fall into the teens heading into Saturday morning.

The snow will be out of the area before we wake on Saturday morning, but I'm seeing a cool and blustery day ahead with more sunshine than clouds. Sunday looks milder in terms of temperatures, but a weak wave may bring a few rain showers mixed with a little snow. I'm tracking yet another system to bring snow and wind to the region Tuesday into Wednesday.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
FileSnow032421.N.DNT
Weather
Duluth nears snow record with storms in forecast
March 30, 2023 05:10 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Another late-winter system arrives later Thursday
March 30, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
More snow set to arrive before the week's out
March 29, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Gabrielle Giffords
Minnesota
Walz, Giffords call on Minnesota lawmakers to pass gun control measures
March 30, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Women's basketball players at a practice
College
National title game in Dallas may come down to guard play
March 30, 2023 09:08 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
File: Pete Stauber
Local
Republican energy package, including Stauber's mine permit reform bill, passes House
March 30, 2023 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
people gather on bridge deck of oceangoing ship
Local
Indian crew of first ship welcomed in ceremony
March 30, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien