Snow and wind will kick off the weekend

Snow will mainly fall and accumulate around a line from Walker through Duluth and across northern Wisconsin later Friday and into the night. Snow amounts may range from an inch to upward of 6 inches.

Winds will stay gusty Friday and create some blowing snow as it falls. Winds will be out of the northeast with gusts into the 40s not out of the question. Temperatures will hover in the lower 30s most of Friday and then fall into the teens heading into Saturday morning.

The snow will be out of the area before we wake on Saturday morning, but I'm seeing a cool and blustery day ahead with more sunshine than clouds. Sunday looks milder in terms of temperatures, but a weak wave may bring a few rain showers mixed with a little snow. I'm tracking yet another system to bring snow and wind to the region Tuesday into Wednesday.