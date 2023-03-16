Snow and cold to finish out this week

Temperatures will start off mild in the lower 30s and will slowly fall throughout Thursday. Expect periods of snow Thursday with snow and some patchy blowing snow tonight. Snow still looks likely Friday as this low pressure system slips to the east. The wrap around moisture will keep the chance of snow in the area for part of Friday before coming to an end. Highs Friday and Saturday will only make it to the lower 20s with cold mornings expected Sunday and Monday. Winds will be out of the northeast Thursday with gusts into the 20s. Winds switch to the north tonight with gusts to 25 mph and then again out of the north Friday with gusts to 30 mph. Travel will be difficult with this storm due to the combination of accumulating snow and stronger winds. Snow amounts will range from 3-7 inches for most with even higher amounts possible along the shorelines.