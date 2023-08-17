Smoky Thursday behind Wednesday's cold front

Wildfire smoke is filling in behind Wednesday's cold front. Plan on a smoky Thursday with reductions in air quality. The sun will shine through that haze and temperatures will boost into the mid-70s. Breezy Thursday; northwest winds will gust around 35 mph. Tonight, the wind will turn around to the south. That will help to thin out the wildfire smoke and bring in some heat. Friday temperatures will be near 80 under a sunny sky. Saturday is when we really start to feel the heat. Temperatures end up in the upper 80s by Saturday afternoon. Saturday will be sunny and breezy. Winds will be out of the south still around 25 mph for your afternoon gusts. Sunday will be a touch cooler with peak temps in the lower 80s. Breezy end to the weekend, gusting around 20 mph out of the northeast. Warmth continues into next week with highs in the lower 80s on both Monday and Tuesday.