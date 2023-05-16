99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Showers with a cool down later this week

A low pressure system will bring showers to the region late in the workweek along with cooler temperatures for most.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures won't be as mild Tuesday as they were Monday. Winds will becoming off the lake making for a little cooler day ahead. Gusts could reach into the mid-20s throughout the day. We stay mostly sunny, breezy, and cool again for Wednesday. Highs will peak in the 50s near the shorelines and 70s farther into northern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin. Our next system arrives in the region Wednesday night into Thursday bringing showers and the chance of a few rumbles along a cold front. Both Thursday and Friday look to feature showers and a breeze. I'm seeing dry and sunny weather to follow over the weekend.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
