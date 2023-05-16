Showers with a cool down later this week

Temperatures won't be as mild Tuesday as they were Monday. Winds will becoming off the lake making for a little cooler day ahead. Gusts could reach into the mid-20s throughout the day. We stay mostly sunny, breezy, and cool again for Wednesday. Highs will peak in the 50s near the shorelines and 70s farther into northern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin. Our next system arrives in the region Wednesday night into Thursday bringing showers and the chance of a few rumbles along a cold front. Both Thursday and Friday look to feature showers and a breeze. I'm seeing dry and sunny weather to follow over the weekend.