Showers Wednesday with a drier outlook for the extended weekend

Temperatures will stay cooler Wednesday with the overcast sky and rain cooled air. Temperatures could stay in the 60s for a large portion of the Northland with some making it into the 70s. Showers and a few embedded thundershowers will be likely throughout the day with some showers lingering tonight and into Thursday. Our temperature forecast is looking a little warmer toward the weekend and into early next week. I'm seeing highs for both northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin making it into the upper 70s to lower 80s for Saturday and Sunday with a better shot at 80s Monday. I'm seeing hints of a front to bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms around Independence Day.

