Showers Wednesday with a drier outlook for the extended weekend

Wet weather is forecast for Wednesday and into parts of Thursday.

Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will stay cooler Wednesday with the overcast sky and rain cooled air. Temperatures could stay in the 60s for a large portion of the Northland with some making it into the 70s. Showers and a few embedded thundershowers will be likely throughout the day with some showers lingering tonight and into Thursday. Our temperature forecast is looking a little warmer toward the weekend and into early next week. I'm seeing highs for both northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin making it into the upper 70s to lower 80s for Saturday and Sunday with a better shot at 80s Monday. I'm seeing hints of a front to bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms around Independence Day.

Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
