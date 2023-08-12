Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Showers Saturday with more rain to finish out this weekend

Expect scattered rain showers to slide through parts of northeastern Minnesota throughout the day ahead.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will stay in the 60s to lower 70s over the Northland Saturday with even cooler temperatures forecast for Sunday. A low pressure system will slide through the region Sunday into Monday bringing more cloud cover and rain showers. Sunday will be breezy, cool, overcast, and wet for a large chunk of the day. The rain showers look likely into Sunday night as well as a chance of showers to linger into Monday. This slow moving system moves out Monday night leaving us with more sunshine by Tuesday. Temperatures look to rebound nicely midweek with upper 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday for the Northland. The later parts of the 10 day forecast look to be up and down.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Unsettled weather the next multiple days
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Men talk next to a weather station.
Minnesota
Critical weather data coming to a Minnesota farm field near you
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Johnson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The descent into winter has begun
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
071221.S.DNT.CLOQUETGOLF.C04.jpg
Sports
Underdogs flourish in Northland Invitational match play opener
3h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Head shots of a woman and a man
Editorials
Our View: Where will mayor find enough votes?
13h ago
 · 
By  the News Tribune Editorial Board
Brian-Aldridge.jpg
Minnesota
A lonely life ends. A brother writes a ‘brutally honest’ obituary.
1d ago
 · 
By  Mary Divine / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RiverWest development groundbreaking
Business
New bistro, retailer to join Ski Hut Adventure Center
1d ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten