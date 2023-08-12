Showers Saturday with more rain to finish out this weekend

Temperatures will stay in the 60s to lower 70s over the Northland Saturday with even cooler temperatures forecast for Sunday. A low pressure system will slide through the region Sunday into Monday bringing more cloud cover and rain showers. Sunday will be breezy, cool, overcast, and wet for a large chunk of the day. The rain showers look likely into Sunday night as well as a chance of showers to linger into Monday. This slow moving system moves out Monday night leaving us with more sunshine by Tuesday. Temperatures look to rebound nicely midweek with upper 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday for the Northland. The later parts of the 10 day forecast look to be up and down.