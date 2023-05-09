Showers remain possible this week

An upper level disturbance will continue to be present across our region Tuesday. This will allow for isolated rain showers to be possible throughout the day Tuesday, and mostly cloudy skies otherwise. However, unlike the past few days in which an east wind has been present, Tuesday's winds will likely become southeasterly, thus allowing for temperatures to rise into the upper-50s and lower-60s this afternoon. Nonetheless, areas of fog will be possible, especially this morning. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to continue throughout the evening and overnight tonight, and so too will the possibility of a few isolated rain showers. Expect temperatures to climb even further through the workweek with highs reaching around 70 degrees by Wednesday, but additional isolated rain showers will remain possible.

