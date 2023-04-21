99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
A chilly weekend after a sloppy week

The weekend will remain cold with highs in the upper 30s with a chilly breeze.

StormTRACKER Team
Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
Today at 12:00 AM

After the snow, sleet, and rain move out of the area Friday, we are unfortunately going to stay cold through the weekend. Friday will likely feel the coldest with high temperatures in the upper 30s and a strong wind gusting up to 45mph. A few flakes will continue to be possible through the day.

The weekend will remain chilly and a tad breezy. The wind won't be as strong this weekend as it will be Friday, but it will be enough to keep temperatures chilly in the upper 30s. A few snow flurries will be possible both days, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will finally warm up into the 40s with lighter winds. We are tracking one slight chance of rain midweek.

