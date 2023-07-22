6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Showers possible Saturday

Watch for scattered showers and a few thundershowers to pass by the Northland Saturday.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will warm into the 70s and lower 80s this Saturday afternoon with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph. A few showers and thundershowers will linger over the Northland tonight with a dry forecast for our Sunday. Highs tomorrow will be a touch warmer than today. Most of the area will come close to 80 degrees or above under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northwest Sunday with some gusts into the lower teens. Monday's forecast will be very similar to Sunday's with plenty of sunshine and upper 70s to lower 80s. A surge of heat will move into the region midweek. You won't have to travel very far south or west of Duluth to run into 90s. Parts of Minnesota could see temperatures close to 100° Wednesday!

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
