Showers possible Saturday

Temperatures will warm into the 70s and lower 80s this Saturday afternoon with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph. A few showers and thundershowers will linger over the Northland tonight with a dry forecast for our Sunday. Highs tomorrow will be a touch warmer than today. Most of the area will come close to 80 degrees or above under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northwest Sunday with some gusts into the lower teens. Monday's forecast will be very similar to Sunday's with plenty of sunshine and upper 70s to lower 80s. A surge of heat will move into the region midweek. You won't have to travel very far south or west of Duluth to run into 90s. Parts of Minnesota could see temperatures close to 100° Wednesday!