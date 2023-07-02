Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Showers possible for your Fourth of July

Hot temperatures likely through the weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Areas of patchy fog will be possible this morning across the Northland, otherwise, expect mostly clear skies throughout the day today. Highs today will rise into the low to mid-80s around the region as light southerly winds will be present. A slow-moving frontal boundary will approach the region as we head into the day on Monday, and this may bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms into the region, especially by Monday afternoon. The possibility for isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours on Monday night and then into the day Tuesday. Otherwise; expect party cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper-80s for Monday, and then into the low to mid-80s for your Fourth of July holiday. Additional showers will be possible as we head into the day on Wednesday.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Pleasant and sunny weekend ahead
July 01, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Sunny with 80s ahead
June 30, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Chance of T-storms later Thursday
June 29, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Steep stairs leading downward
Local
Northlandia: Ghost stories from Two Harbors’ haunted restaurant
July 01, 2023 07:02 AM
2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Local
Iron Range woman pleads guilty to sexually assaulting infant
June 30, 2023 07:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Falcon chick covered in downy white feathers
Northland Outdoors
Falcon chicks banded at Minnesota Power facility
June 30, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Owen Resberg / Duluth News Tribune
stock image of red gasoline nozzle on top of $1 bills
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: Kwik Trip 'shortage' concerns city leaders
July 01, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan