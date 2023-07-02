Showers possible for your Fourth of July

Areas of patchy fog will be possible this morning across the Northland, otherwise, expect mostly clear skies throughout the day today. Highs today will rise into the low to mid-80s around the region as light southerly winds will be present. A slow-moving frontal boundary will approach the region as we head into the day on Monday, and this may bring a few isolated showers and thunderstorms into the region, especially by Monday afternoon. The possibility for isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours on Monday night and then into the day Tuesday. Otherwise; expect party cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper-80s for Monday, and then into the low to mid-80s for your Fourth of July holiday. Additional showers will be possible as we head into the day on Wednesday.

