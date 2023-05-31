Showers and thunderstorms possible this week

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the region this Wednesday afternoon as a weakening area of low pressure moves through. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs reaching into the upper-70s to lower-80s around the Northland. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible in our region through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend as a series of weak upper level disturbances pass through. This will not be a continuous rain event, rather it will be some rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms over the course of the next few days, especially during the afternoon hours. High temperatures will drop back down into the lower-70s by the end of the workweek and into next weekend, and then possibly into the 60s for next workweek.

