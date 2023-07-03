Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Showers and thunderstorms likely this week

Hot temperatures remain Monday.

StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

A cold front will move in Monday , bringing a few showers and thunderstorms, especially after noon. Expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the mid= to upper-80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain likely overnight and into Tuesday as the cold front slows down. The front will likely stall out by Tuesday evening, keeping a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the region. The cold front will resume its forward motion Wednesday as an area of high pressure helps remove the heat from our region, putting high temperatures down into the lower-70s and keeping the temperatures in the mid-70s for Thursday. However, warmer temperatures will return by the end of the week along with additional chances for showers and thunderstorms.

