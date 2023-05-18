99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Showers and cold temperatures forecast as an area of low pressure passes through the Northland

Showers will slide through northern Minnesota and then into Wisconsin Thursday with more rain showers tonight and into Friday.

StormTRACKER Team
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Thursday will stay quite chilly for the Northland. Highs may only peak in the upper 50s for some with other reaching the lower 60s. Expect periods of rain showers as this low pressure system passes by the region. Rain showers linger Thursday night and into Friday. Winds will switch to the northwest tonight with gusty conditions developing and then lasting through Friday. Friday will be cold as well with a mix of 50s to some lower 60s once again. This system moves out on Friday night leaving us with a dry, sunny and slightly warmer Saturday. Highs will reach into the 60s and 70s to start the weekend, but it appears we will turn cooler for Sunday again. Looks like a west breeze for Saturday and then an east breeze for Sunday.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
