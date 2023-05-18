Showers and cold temperatures forecast as an area of low pressure passes through the Northland

Thursday will stay quite chilly for the Northland. Highs may only peak in the upper 50s for some with other reaching the lower 60s. Expect periods of rain showers as this low pressure system passes by the region. Rain showers linger Thursday night and into Friday. Winds will switch to the northwest tonight with gusty conditions developing and then lasting through Friday. Friday will be cold as well with a mix of 50s to some lower 60s once again. This system moves out on Friday night leaving us with a dry, sunny and slightly warmer Saturday. Highs will reach into the 60s and 70s to start the weekend, but it appears we will turn cooler for Sunday again. Looks like a west breeze for Saturday and then an east breeze for Sunday.

