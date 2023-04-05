Shovel out, Northland, then prepare for a heatwave

DULUTH — A messy winter storm continued to impact the Northland on Wednesday morning, with snow continuing in the north, rain in the south and a mixture in between with strong winds pummeling the entire region.

Rain (some freezing), snow and sleet were falling in the Twin Ports as of 8 a.m. Wednesday and were expected to continue throughout the day, with less than an inch of new accumulation, while snow was falling across parts of Minnesota’s Arrowhead region.

Winter storm and ice storm warnings remain posted until 7 p.m. Wednesday for most of the Northland.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. for much of northern Minnesota (areas in pink) with a winter weather advisory in north-central Minnesota (areas in blue) and an ice storm warning in far northern Wisconsin (areas in purple). Contributed / Naitonal Weather Service

Several areas reported quarter-inch-diameter hail and some thunderstorms overnight as wind gusts reached 68 mph at the Weather Service office in Duluth and 63 mph at Duluth’s Sky Harbor Airport on the waterfront. Winds gusted to 50 mph in most areas across the Northland, but were starting to slow down Wednesday morning, although speeds were still reaching 40 mph in Duluth.

Most snowfall amounts were much less than expected, with 5 inches reported near Two Harbors and near Grand Rapids; 3 inches near Hovland in Cook County; 2.5 inches in Mahtowa; and around 2 inches near Duluth.

Even in northwestern Minnesota and North Dakota, where blizzard warnings had been posted with more than a foot of snow expected, snowfall totals were generally 6-7 inches as of Wednesday morning — but some areas near the Ontario border could still see several more inches Wednesday.

Expected additional snow accumulation through 7 p.m. Wednesday. Contributed / National Weather Service

Many schools and other activities across the reign were closed or canceled Wednesday due to expected snowfall and generally poor road conditions. Many Duluth residential streets were still unplowed and layered in snow drifts as of the Wednesday morning commute.

Another round of light snow is forecast for Wednesday evening across the Northland as the low-pressure system finally moves up and out of the region.

After another cool day Thursday, high temperatures are expected to start rising and not stop until highs reach the 60s by Monday and stay there into at least midweek as spring arrives with some force.

Duluth remains just shy of the all-time-snowiest winter record. The National Weather Service in Duluth officially reported a storm total of 2.3 inches of snow and sleet as of Wednesday morning, bringing the seasonal total to 131.3 inches, good enough for third place on the snowiest winter list, but still behind 131.8 from 1949-50 and just over 4 inches behind the 135.4-inch record from 1994-95.