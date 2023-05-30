Scattered thunderstorms possible today

The area of high pressure which gave us generally quiet weather over the Memorial Day Weekend will move further to our east. In it's wake, a weak area of low pressure will begin to move into the Upper Midwest, and in doing so it will bring some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms into the area for the day today.

Otherwise; expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-60s to lower-70s around the region. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible for the day Wednesday, and even into Thursday.

Afterwards, a cold front will begin to move through the area by late Thursday and into Thursday Night, removing the precipitation chances from the area briefly. However, another system may move towards us by the end of the weekend, bringing another chance for some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.