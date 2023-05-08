Scattered showers remain possible

A weakening area of low pressure across western Minnesota will keep scattered rain showers in our region Monday. Easterly winds will allow for cooler temperatures to continue with highs in the mid to upper-40s. Areas of fog will be possible. Expect mostly clouds. Isolated rain showers will remain possible Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures will be on the rise through the workweek with highs in the mid- to upper-60s looking likely by Wednesday. However, a few weak upper-level disturbances may allow for isolated rain showers and thunderstorms to be possible later in the week.