99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Scattered showers remain possible

Mild temperatures this week

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

A weakening area of low pressure across western Minnesota will keep scattered rain showers in our region Monday. Easterly winds will allow for cooler temperatures to continue with highs in the mid to upper-40s. Areas of fog will be possible. Expect mostly clouds. Isolated rain showers will remain possible Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures will be on the rise through the workweek with highs in the mid- to upper-60s looking likely by Wednesday. However, a few weak upper-level disturbances may allow for isolated rain showers and thunderstorms to be possible later in the week.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Rain showers likely for today
May 07, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: So you think this has been a snowy winter
May 06, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Rain showers likely this weekend
May 06, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
4473323+Police-Lights.jpg
News
Wisconsin deputy shot and killed Saturday. Suspect later found dead.
May 07, 2023 12:13 PM
 · 
By  Kristi Miller / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Aurora corona April 23
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Strong auroral storm predicted Sunday night, May 7
May 07, 2023 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Bob King
woman sings into microphone
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth Homegrown Saturday night: A little rain can't stop the rawk
May 07, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
County Estimated Market Values.jpg
Business
St. Louis County residential assessed market value is up nearly 11% from 2022
May 07, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten