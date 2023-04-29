Scattered rain and snow showers possible

An area of low pressure will move its way into the central Great Lakes region this Saturday afternoon. In doing so, it will likely continue to bring scattered rain showers and mostly cloudy skies into the area.

High temperatures Saturday afternoon will likely reach into the mid-40s, and then down into the low to mid-30s overnight Saturday. As the temperatures drop overnight, a few rain showers may try to mix with snow showers; however, accumulation is unlikely.

Scattered rain and snow showers will be likely Sunday morning, and then scattered rain showers will be likely during Sunday afternoon. With mostly cloudy skies being likely through the weekend and starting off the early part of the workweek, temperatures may not fluctuate much; highs will generally be in the mid-40s and overnight lows will likely be in the low to mid-30s.

Breezy conditions will also be likely for Sunday and Monday with northwesterly winds gusting upward of 40 mph. A few showers will be possible on Monday as the upper-level low associated with this system lingers around the Great Lakes.