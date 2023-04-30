Rain/snow showers likely today

An area of low pressure will remain over the northern Great Lakes region this afternoon, and in doing so it will continue to bring some scattered rain and snow showers into the region. Otherwise; expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and windy conditions as northerly winds could gust over 40 mph at times. Scattered rain and snow showers will remain possible overnight tonight, otherwise expect the mostly cloudy skies and the breezy conditions to continue. The area of low pressure will begin to exit the northern Great Lakes region by the start of the work week, but it may still be close enough to bring a few lingering rain and snow showers early Monday morning. Otherwise; expect decreasing clouds and decreasing winds on Monday. An area of high pressure will move over the area and this will work to keep things generally quiet through the first half of the work week.