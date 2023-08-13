Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rain showers move in Sunday with more rain possible into Monday

A low-pressure system will bring more clouds, cooler temperatures, and rain to the region to start off this week.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

DULUTH — Temperatures will stay in the 60s for most of the Northland Sunday, with some reaching the lower 60s. Conditions may stay drier for the first half of the day with the best chance of rain showers coming Sunday afternoon and evening.

Rain will still linger Sunday night and into Monday. The chance of showers will mainly be in the first half of Monday before we start to see some clearing. A lot of the rain Monday will stay to our south.

Temperatures will rebound nicely Tuesday into Wednesday with a shot at lower 80s both days. Another round of showers will be possible around the latter half of Wednesday into Thursday next week. These quick-moving systems will lead to up-and-down temperatures in the extended forecast. As of now, the forecast calls for warm temperatures next weekend.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
