Rain showers move in Sunday with more rain possible into Monday

DULUTH — Temperatures will stay in the 60s for most of the Northland Sunday, with some reaching the lower 60s. Conditions may stay drier for the first half of the day with the best chance of rain showers coming Sunday afternoon and evening.

Rain will still linger Sunday night and into Monday. The chance of showers will mainly be in the first half of Monday before we start to see some clearing. A lot of the rain Monday will stay to our south.

Temperatures will rebound nicely Tuesday into Wednesday with a shot at lower 80s both days. Another round of showers will be possible around the latter half of Wednesday into Thursday next week. These quick-moving systems will lead to up-and-down temperatures in the extended forecast. As of now, the forecast calls for warm temperatures next weekend.