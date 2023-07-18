6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Warming up heading into the late week

80s return as we get closer to the weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
Today at 12:00 AM

The sun will shine bright Tuesday bringing the temperature up a notch, ending up in the mid 70s. Not as breezy Tuesday. By Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms are back, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Not looking like any severe weather will be likely. Sunny and warmer on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Friday looks like a nice, summery day with a high near 80 degrees and light winds. We’ll keep thunderstorm chances around into next weekend with highs either side of 80.

