Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Rain showers likely this weekend

Mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

An area of low pressure will move up from the central Plains and into our region today, bringing with it some rain showers as it does so. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning and afternoon with scattered rain showers. Easterly winds this afternoon will work to keep temperatures from rising much, and highs in the mid to upper-40s will be likely. Scattered rain showers will be likely overnight tongiht and into the day on Sunday, otherwise; expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the overnight tonight and into Sunday. Additional rain showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday, afterwards things may try to quiet down a bit for the middle part of next work week, but another system may move in by the end of the week to bring in additional rain showers.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Wet and cool weather ahead
May 05, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Cooler for the shorelines Thursday
May 04, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Cooler near the shorelines in the days ahead
May 03, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
University of Minnesota Duluth and Lake Superior
Local
What’s the first ‘normal’ year of college been like at UMD?
May 05, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
awards ceremony
Sports
At DECC Athletic Hall of Fame banquet, community receives accolades
May 05, 2023 08:43 AM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Woman laughs while sitting on rocks.
Members Only
Business
Minnesota woman opens North Shore nature arts school
May 05, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Big bats propel Hermantown to 6-0 start
May 05, 2023 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb