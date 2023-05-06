Rain showers likely this weekend

An area of low pressure will move up from the central Plains and into our region today, bringing with it some rain showers as it does so. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the morning and afternoon with scattered rain showers. Easterly winds this afternoon will work to keep temperatures from rising much, and highs in the mid to upper-40s will be likely. Scattered rain showers will be likely overnight tongiht and into the day on Sunday, otherwise; expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the overnight tonight and into Sunday. Additional rain showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday, afterwards things may try to quiet down a bit for the middle part of next work week, but another system may move in by the end of the week to bring in additional rain showers.