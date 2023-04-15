99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Rain showers likely this weekend

Temperatures drop back into the 30s by Sunday.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

A slow-moving cold front will make its way into our region Saturday, and in doing so it will be bringing rain showers into the area, especially during the morning hours.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies throughout Saturday with northerly winds at around 10 to 20 mph. Rain showers will remain present overnight before possibly mixing with some snow showers after midnight and early Sunday morning.

Additional rain and snow showers will be possible on Sunday and Sunday evening. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will likely end up in the mid- to upper-40s, and will then drop down into the mid-30s for a high on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will likely feature less cloud cover, but temperatures may only rise into the mid-40s. Additional rain showers will be possible for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

