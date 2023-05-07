99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Rain showers likely for today

Mostly cloudy skies.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

The area of low pressure which brought a few rain showers into the region yesterday will continue to slowly track its way through Minnesota today. This will allow scattered rain showers to remain possible across the Northland, otherwise; expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to continue. Easterly winds will continue to bring some cooler temperatures, but this will also allow for areas of fog to remain present throughout the day today. High temperatures will likely climb into the upper-40s to lower-50s today. Additional scattered rain showers will remain possible as we start off the workweek, and then again during the second half of the workweek.

