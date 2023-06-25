Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rain showers continue through today

Rain begins to move out later this evening

Today at 12:01 AM

An area of low pressure moving across the Upper Midwest will pass to our south later today. However, this area of low pressure will continue to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms into our region for much of the day. The area of low pressure will track southeastwards into southeastern Wisconsin tonight, but this will still be close enough to allow for scattered shower and thunderstorms chances to exist. By Monday morning, the area of low pressure will be moving over Lake Michigan, and in doing so the scattered showers will likely begin to move out, although clouds may be still present for much of the day. Mostly clear skies will be likely for Tuesday, but a stray shower or two may still be possible. Additional showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the second half of the work week as another system moves towards our region.

