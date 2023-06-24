Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rain showers continue Saturday and Sunday

An area of low pressure will bring periods of rain and some thundershowers this weekend.

It will remain cooler and wet Saturday and Sunday as rain and some embedded thundershowers continue Saturday and Saturday night, and then again Sunday. Precipitation looks to start as showers Saturday, and will become more widespread later on. We will stay cool in the 60s this weekend as the rain works through. Looking ahead to next week, cool temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s continue into the end of June.

