Rain likely Tuesday

Rain will change over to snow.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
February 14, 2023 12:01 AM
Increasing clouds across the area this Tuesday morning will give way to cloudy skies by the mid-morning hours. A few rain showers will begin to move into our region during the late morning and into the early afternoon, before giving way to widespread rain showers by the mid-afternoon hours.

In the meantime, temperatures across the area will be very mild Tuesday with highs reaching up to around 40 degrees for most places. The winds will also be on the increase as they become southerly, gusting to around 30 mph at times. As we head into the evening hours, temperatures will begin to drop and this will gradually change the rain over to snow for most of the area.

Minor snowfall accumulations will be possible Tuesday night. Expect snow showers to be likely for your Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. Otherwise; temperatures will likely only reach into the lower 30s during the afternoon and the winds will become northwesterly with gusts upward of 35 mph at times.

Lingering snow showers will remain possible through the afternoon and into the evening hours. Otherwise; expect decreasing clouds on Thursday to give way to mostly clear skies by late Thursday afternoon. Overnight lows on Thursday night will likely drop below zero degrees. Temperatures will be quick to rise over the weekend with highs going back into the low to mid-30s.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
