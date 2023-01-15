99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
Rain and snow likely to start the week

Mild temperatures likely continue through Tuesday

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
January 15, 2023 12:01 AM
Mostly cloudy skies will be present across the region for today, and a flurry or two will be possible. These clouds will work to moderate the temperatures this afternoon, but the southerly wind will still be bringing in mild conditions and highs this afternoon will likely reach into the mid-30s. Because of the clouds and the southerly breeze, temperatures tonight will likely only drop down into the mid to upper-20s. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will begin moving out of Colorado later today and then into the central Plains during the evening hours. This area of low pressure will then move into southeastern Minnesota on Monday. In doing so, this area of low pressure will bring snow showers into our region later on Monday. However, temperatures may be a bit too mild, and some of that snow may end up being rain. Regardless, cooler air will eventually filter in enough that the precipitation will likely be all snow during the overnight hours. A few snow showers will be around for Tuesday, otherwise; cloudy skies will likely remain through Thursday with temperatures gradually dropping to highs in the 20s and lows in the teens for the second half of the work week.

