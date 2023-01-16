Rain and snow likely for Monday

Cloudy skies early Monday morning will give way to snow showers, likely transitioning to rain across the southern portion of our region during the mid/late morning hours into mid-afternoon.

Afterward, temperatures will likely drop enough that the precipitation will switch back into light snow across the region, continuing overnight. Scattered snow showers and flurries will be possible for Tuesday. Expect cloudy skies throughout the day Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-30s. Highs will return to the 20s Wednesday though a few snow showers will also be possible.