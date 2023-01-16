99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rain and snow likely for Monday

Minor accumulations possible

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
January 16, 2023 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Cloudy skies early Monday morning will give way to snow showers, likely transitioning to rain across the southern portion of our region during the mid/late morning hours into mid-afternoon.

Afterward, temperatures will likely drop enough that the precipitation will switch back into light snow across the region, continuing overnight. Scattered snow showers and flurries will be possible for Tuesday. Expect cloudy skies throughout the day Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-30s. Highs will return to the 20s Wednesday though a few snow showers will also be possible.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Rain and snow likely to start the week
Mild temperatures likely continue through Tuesday
January 15, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
A warm weekend for January
A south breeze on Saturday will set us up for low 30s this weekend.
January 14, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Dillon Vogt
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The Dakotas are having a cold winter, but not the rest of the US
Much of the rest of the country has been experiencing much warmer than average conditions so far this winter.
January 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Mild temperatures heading our way this weekend
Friday will be a quiet and seasonal day with lower 20s, but warmer temperatures are expected this weekend.
January 13, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg