Quieter weather for Tuesday

Active weather is likely later this week.

StormTRACKER Team
By Tim Albertson
March 07, 2023 12:01 AM

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout Tuesday morning and afternoon with highs in the lower-30s. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in our region overnight.

A series of low-pressure waves will move across the Northland for the second half of the work week and it will bring chances for snow showers. A few snow showers will be possible for Wednesday and then into Wednesday night.

Additional snow will be a possibility for Thursday and Friday and possibly even into the weekend. While this will not likely be a continuous snow event, several rounds of snow will be impacting the area. Otherwise, expect steady highs in the low to mid-30s through the work week.

