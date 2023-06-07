99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Quieter weather for Wednesday

Storms possible later this week.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

An area of high pressure will be over our region over the course of the next couple days. A stray shower or thunderstorm may be possible on Wednesday afternoon as some activity across western Minnesota may try to drift a bit close to our region. As we head into Thursday and Friday, thunderstorm chances will increase ahead of an approaching cold front. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night through Saturday. Afterwards, the cold front will have moved through our region and another area of high pressure will set up to end the weekend and start off the following workweek.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Huge hail is rare, but happens almost every summer
June 06, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
A few morning showers possible
June 06, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
A slow moving cold front will stall out across our region
June 06, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
060623.B.FF.KVRR.jpg
Business
Forum Communications' planned purchase of KVRR-TV in Fargo, KQDS-TV in Duluth falls through
June 06, 2023 06:05 PM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Haugen's complete-game gem pushes Esko closer to state berth
June 06, 2023 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Person talks between boat and elevator.
Local
Duluth's Elevator A sees first ship in nearly a decade
June 06, 2023 07:13 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Scott Jensen - Farmfest
Minnesota
Former GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen sues Minnesota medical board, attorney general
June 06, 2023 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier