Quieter weather for Wednesday

An area of high pressure will be over our region over the course of the next couple days. A stray shower or thunderstorm may be possible on Wednesday afternoon as some activity across western Minnesota may try to drift a bit close to our region. As we head into Thursday and Friday, thunderstorm chances will increase ahead of an approaching cold front. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night through Saturday. Afterwards, the cold front will have moved through our region and another area of high pressure will set up to end the weekend and start off the following workweek.

