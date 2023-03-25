Quiet weekend for the Northland

Our winds will be on the lighter side out of the north Saturday, but a breeze does pick up overnight. Winds will get a little gusty out of the northwest during the overnight period with winds still out of the northwest Sunday around 10 mph. I'm seeing a little more cloud cover Saturday with a decrease in the clouds Sunday. Looking ahead to the workweek; we start off dry, but a couple chances of snow move through the second half. I'm seeing a chance of snow on Wednesday with another larger system set to arrive in the region late Thursday into Friday. This second wave may bring rain and snow to the Northland and could potentially produce snow showers to stick around into early Saturday. Temperatures will peak in the lower to mid-30s most of next week.