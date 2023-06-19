Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Quiet weather to start work week

Storms are possible later this week.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

The area of low pressure that brought a few showers into our region over the weekend has since diminished, leaving us under the control of a broad upper-level ridge. Expect mostly clear skies throughout the day Monday with highs nearing 80 degrees around most of the region.

We will keep the quiet weather around for the day Tuesday, but southerly winds gusting to around 25 mph or so during the afternoon could push our highs into the mid-80s.

A slow-moving cold front will approach our region during the second half of the work week, and this will bring with it a few chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will also drop as the front approaches our region over the weekend, likely pushing our high temperatures back down to around 70 degrees by Saturday.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: What heat lightning is and what it is not
June 18, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
A few showers possible Sunday
June 18, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Hail is a fascinating but destructive product of summer thunderstorms
June 17, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Stephanie and David Pearson
Northland Outdoors
For Father's Day, Northlanders reflect on their fishing dads
June 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
runners in Grandma's Marathon races
Sports
Heat, not air quality, proved to be the biggest health risk for Grandma's Marathon in 2023
June 17, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
061923.N.DNT.Juneteenth.Photobooth.JPG
Local
Duluth NAACP celebrates Juneteenth for 49th year
June 18, 2023 06:46 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Easton Fothergill and Nick Dumke
Northland Outdoors
Grand Rapids natives win college bass fishing team of the year
June 18, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers