Quiet weather to start work week

The area of low pressure that brought a few showers into our region over the weekend has since diminished, leaving us under the control of a broad upper-level ridge. Expect mostly clear skies throughout the day Monday with highs nearing 80 degrees around most of the region.

We will keep the quiet weather around for the day Tuesday, but southerly winds gusting to around 25 mph or so during the afternoon could push our highs into the mid-80s.

A slow-moving cold front will approach our region during the second half of the work week, and this will bring with it a few chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will also drop as the front approaches our region over the weekend, likely pushing our high temperatures back down to around 70 degrees by Saturday.