Quiet weather to start the workweek

Hazy skies are possible again.

StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Mostly clear skies will continue Monday, but an easterly wind will work to keep temperatures in the low- to mid-60s. Mostly clear skies will eventually start giving way to partly cloudy skies Tuesday. However, winds on Tuesday will become southerly, pushing highs in the lower-80s around the Northland. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front moves in. In the meantime, smoke may return into our region early this week, which could give us a little bit of a hazy sky.

