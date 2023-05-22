Quiet weather to start the workweek

Mostly clear skies will continue Monday, but an easterly wind will work to keep temperatures in the low- to mid-60s. Mostly clear skies will eventually start giving way to partly cloudy skies Tuesday. However, winds on Tuesday will become southerly, pushing highs in the lower-80s around the Northland. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front moves in. In the meantime, smoke may return into our region early this week, which could give us a little bit of a hazy sky.

