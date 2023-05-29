Quiet weather for Memorial Day

The area of high pressure which brought us generally quiet weather this weekend will continue to dominate our regional weather. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be likely across the Northland with highs reaching into the mid to upper-70s during the afternoon. However, much like the past few days, the air will be generally dry. The high pressure will begin to pull farther away from our region Tuesday, and leading to the possibility of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon and heading through the middle part of the workweek. Highs will approach 80 degrees by Wednesday.

