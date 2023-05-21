99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Quiet weather continues Sunday

Temperatures cooler than Saturday

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

The area of high pressure which gave us quiet weather and warm temperatures on Saturday has since moved further to our southeast and is weakening.

A second area of high pressure over northern Ontario will push a cold front through our region Sunday, and while this front will likely not bring anything more than a few passing clouds, it will allow for a change in the wind direction.

Easterly winds will be likely, and this will push our high temperatures down into the mid-60s Sunday and Monday. Another system will likely approach our region by the middle part of the workweek, and this may bring additional chances for precipitation into the area.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
