Quiet weather continues Sunday

The area of high pressure which gave us quiet weather and warm temperatures on Saturday has since moved further to our southeast and is weakening.

A second area of high pressure over northern Ontario will push a cold front through our region Sunday, and while this front will likely not bring anything more than a few passing clouds, it will allow for a change in the wind direction.

Easterly winds will be likely, and this will push our high temperatures down into the mid-60s Sunday and Monday. Another system will likely approach our region by the middle part of the workweek, and this may bring additional chances for precipitation into the area.