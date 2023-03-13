6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Quiet start to the workweek

Rain and snow possible later

March 13, 2023 12:01 AM

After a snowy weekend across the Northland, the start of the workweek will be on the quiet side. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the theme Monday afternoon with a noticeably lesser breeze and highs in the mid- to upper-20s. Decreasing cloud cover in the evening will likely give way to mostly clear skies overnight and into the day Tuesday.

Another area of low pressure will likely affect our region by the end of the workweek. Highs Wednesday may reach into the lower-40s, but then rain and snow appears possible by Wednesday evening. Temperatures will then drop enough that snow is looking likely for Thursday and possibly into Friday.

