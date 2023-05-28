Quiet conditions this weekend

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
An area of high pressure will remain positioned over the central Great Lakes region today, and this will help to keep our weather fairly quiet for today. Mostly clear skies will be common across the Northland, and southerly winds will continue, pushing our highs back into the 70s around most of the region. Generally quiet weather will continue into your Memorial Day, but as we head towards the start of the work week, an area of low pressure may move towards our region. This will bring the possibility of some mid-week rain showers and thunderstorms.

