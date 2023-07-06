Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Quiet and cool with a breeze to finish out this workweek

Highs will stay in the 60s to lower 70s for most today with highs returning to the upper 70s with a southwest breeze tomorrow.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

While we'll stay a little cool Thursday, our weather will be relatively mild. I'm seeing light winds out of the northwest with plenty of sunshine across the Northland. We stay clear Thursday night with lows close to 50 degrees by Friday morning. Our Friday forecast is going to be warmer, but rather blustery. Winds will pick up out of the southwest with gusts to near 20 mph. Showers start to slide across northern Minnesota on Friday afternoon with a chance of evening and overnight showers and thundershowers. A few showers may linger into Saturday morning. I'm seeing a slightly cooler weekend ahead. Highs stay in the 70s Saturday with upper 70s and a few lower 80s for the Northland Sunday.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
