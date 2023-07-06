Quiet and cool with a breeze to finish out this workweek

While we'll stay a little cool Thursday, our weather will be relatively mild. I'm seeing light winds out of the northwest with plenty of sunshine across the Northland. We stay clear Thursday night with lows close to 50 degrees by Friday morning. Our Friday forecast is going to be warmer, but rather blustery. Winds will pick up out of the southwest with gusts to near 20 mph. Showers start to slide across northern Minnesota on Friday afternoon with a chance of evening and overnight showers and thundershowers. A few showers may linger into Saturday morning. I'm seeing a slightly cooler weekend ahead. Highs stay in the 70s Saturday with upper 70s and a few lower 80s for the Northland Sunday.