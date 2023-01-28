STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Quiet and cold weekend ahead

Expect plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs only hitting the single digits.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 28, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The cold has set in. Winds have finally backed off after the clipper system moved through to finish out this last work week. Temperatures will only be in the lower single digits above this Saturday afternoon for northern Minnesota with upper single digits in northern Wisconsin. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph keeping wind chills subzero throughout the day. We drop down into the teens below zero overnight with another frigid day ahead of us on Sunday. Highs Sunday will range from single digits below in northern Minnesota to a few degrees above zero in northern Wisconsin. Winds will pick up slightly throughout the day out of the west with gusts into the mid-teens making for a very bitter day outdoors Sunday. The cold will linger most of next week with a few breezy days making for dangerously cold winds chills to start the work week.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Keep wind chill in mind during this cold stretch
Some people believe that wind chill is just hype and that only the temperature and wind speed should be reported.
January 27, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
The bitter cold arrives this weekend
The light snow showers will end earlier in the day Friday with slowly falling temperatures this afternoon.
January 27, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Same old thing; it gets colder then it warms up
Weather is always changing from one side of average to the other.
January 26, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Alberta clipper set to bring big changes to finish out this week
Our weather looks to stay quiet Thursday before snow and wind arrive in the Northland Thursday night and into Friday.
January 26, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg