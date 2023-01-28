Quiet and cold weekend ahead

The cold has set in. Winds have finally backed off after the clipper system moved through to finish out this last work week. Temperatures will only be in the lower single digits above this Saturday afternoon for northern Minnesota with upper single digits in northern Wisconsin. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph keeping wind chills subzero throughout the day. We drop down into the teens below zero overnight with another frigid day ahead of us on Sunday. Highs Sunday will range from single digits below in northern Minnesota to a few degrees above zero in northern Wisconsin. Winds will pick up slightly throughout the day out of the west with gusts into the mid-teens making for a very bitter day outdoors Sunday. The cold will linger most of next week with a few breezy days making for dangerously cold winds chills to start the work week.