Weather
News reporting
Quick Shot of Snow Friday

The quick shot of snow will cool off temperatures for the rest of the weekend.

Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
December 02, 2022 12:00 AM
Friday will start off warm, with morning lows in the low 20s. This afternoon, temperatures will even climb to above freezing for a brief time. However, a quick shot of snow will move into the area later on in the day and will affect the evening commute. Most spots will see under an inch of snow accumulation, but a strong NW wind following the snow may cause for tricky travel tonight.

The NW wind sets us up for a chilly day on Saturday, with morning lows in the single digits, and afternoon highs barely in the teens. Should see plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday being the warmer day of the weekend. The next chance of snow comes on Monday.

