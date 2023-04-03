Possible winter storm this week

A few flurries will be possible across the area Monday, especially around Minnesota's Arrowhead. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to give way to an overcast sky by late afternoon and evening. The clouds will remain overnight. A strong area of low pressure will develop over the central Plains before quickly moving northeast Tuesday. This will rapidly intensify as it moves into southern Minnesota by Wednesday morning. Snow showers will be likely Tuesday, especially late in the day before becoming steady. However, the proximity of the center of low pressure may mean that mixed precipitation is possible Wednesday, which may limit the snow totals in parts of the region. Snowfall totals will likely be highest in the Arrowhead and lesser across northern Wisconsin. However, uncertainty remains as to the extent of this mixed precipitation and how long it may last. Windy conditions will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts nearing 40 mph. The snow will begin to exit the area late Wednesday, and then an area of high pressure will take over by Friday, leaving us with generally quiet weather for the start of next weekend.