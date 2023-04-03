99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Possible winter storm this week

Some uncertainties remain

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

A few flurries will be possible across the area Monday, especially around Minnesota's Arrowhead. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies to give way to an overcast sky by late afternoon and evening. The clouds will remain overnight. A strong area of low pressure will develop over the central Plains before quickly moving northeast Tuesday. This will rapidly intensify as it moves into southern Minnesota by Wednesday morning. Snow showers will be likely Tuesday, especially late in the day before becoming steady. However, the proximity of the center of low pressure may mean that mixed precipitation is possible Wednesday, which may limit the snow totals in parts of the region. Snowfall totals will likely be highest in the Arrowhead and lesser across northern Wisconsin. However, uncertainty remains as to the extent of this mixed precipitation and how long it may last. Windy conditions will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts nearing 40 mph. The snow will begin to exit the area late Wednesday, and then an area of high pressure will take over by Friday, leaving us with generally quiet weather for the start of next weekend.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
A few snow showers possible Sunday
April 02, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Tracking another winter system for next week
April 01, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Snow and wind will kick off the weekend
March 31, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
TrustWeek-1080x720-Article.jpg
News
Introducing Trust Week: The relationship between the local news media and our communities
April 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Kris Hauge
eagle cam.PNG
Minnesota
Minnesota DNR EagleCam nest falls from tree
April 02, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Matt Mikus / MPR News
Selfie by smiling white man, standing on cruise ship deck in front of crowded pool and people relaxing on chairs.
Arts and Entertainment
Front Row Seat: What I learned on my first cruise vacation
March 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Doll figures of Pinocchio and Geppetto on display.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: How a roadside Fairyland led to a museum of doll dioramas
April 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler