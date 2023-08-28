Pleasant summer weather continues this week

We'll see a mostly sunny start to the workweek with highs in the upper 70s Monday. Not much of a breeze, but with gusts around 15 mph you may just notice that air movement. There is a small chance for a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Sunshine continues Tuesday as high temperatures end up in the mid 70s with more of a northwest wind around 5 to 15 mph. The 70s continue Wednesday making for a comfortable day. Thursday is when we start to work in some of the warmer weather with temperatures stretching into the low 80s. There is a slight chance for a few showers and rumbles of thunder on Thursday night as a cold front moves through. Despite the front, temperatures still warm up nicely for the last day of the work week. We'll end up in the low 80s on Friday under a mostly sunny sky. Sunshine and dry weather continue into Labor Day weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s for the holiday weekend!