6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Pleasant summer weather continues this week

Tracking a few small rain chances and temperatures warming up into Labor Day weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

We'll see a mostly sunny start to the workweek with highs in the upper 70s Monday. Not much of a breeze, but with gusts around 15 mph you may just notice that air movement. There is a small chance for a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Sunshine continues Tuesday as high temperatures end up in the mid 70s with more of a northwest wind around 5 to 15 mph. The 70s continue Wednesday making for a comfortable day. Thursday is when we start to work in some of the warmer weather with temperatures stretching into the low 80s. There is a slight chance for a few showers and rumbles of thunder on Thursday night as a cold front moves through. Despite the front, temperatures still warm up nicely for the last day of the work week. We'll end up in the low 80s on Friday under a mostly sunny sky. Sunshine and dry weather continue into Labor Day weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s for the holiday weekend!

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Whatever happened to the Rocky Mountain Locust?
20h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Warmer temperatures return today
1d ago
 · 
By  Dillon Vogt
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: It is our planet's axis of rotation that causes the seasons
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
college men play football
College
Where are the Bulldogs picked to finish in the NSIC in fall 2023?
13h ago
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
A hooded man with a bludgeoned face and blue eyes.
News
'Folks of Duluth' photographer profiles people of the street
15h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
ClosedRamp1).jpg
Local
Duluth reconsiders parking requirements
1d ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
UMD women's soccer
College
Disappointing finish to last season fuels UMD women's soccer team
1d ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski