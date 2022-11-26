Pleasant Saturday will give way to cold Sunday
Another round of snow likely next week
Get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather while you can! There will be a southwest breeze at about 10-20 mph Saturday, but that breeze will be responsible for warming temperatures into the mid-40s. A cold front will pass through overnight and drop highs for Sunday into the mid-30s.
The next chance of snow comes on Tuesday and may last into Wednesday. Models are not in agreement on exact placement quite yet, but there will be a storm system in the Upper Midwest sometime next week. We will continue to monitor this as it develops.
Northwest winds will pick up Thursday with gusts into the mid-30s creating patchy blowing snow for the Northland.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the changing weather pattern at the end of December
The Twin Ports is expected to see 2-4 inches and the South Shore snowbelt more than a foot.
Follow the rules regarding parking and shoveling to avoid fines.