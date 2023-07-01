Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pleasant and sunny weekend ahead

Our weather is shaping up to be quite nice across the Northland heading into this holiday weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will warm into the 80s for most of the Northland both Saturday and Sunday. I'm not seeing much in terms of wind, which will make for some great lake weather.

Temperatures will stay warm into Monday, but I am seeing a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day. It likely won't be a washout, but a few interruptions for parts of the Northland can't be ruled out.

Our Independence Day forecast will also feature a chance of showers and thunderstorms, as a cold front pushes through the region. This front will draw in a little cooler air by Wednesday, with lingering showers still possible.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
