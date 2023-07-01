Pleasant and sunny weekend ahead

Temperatures will warm into the 80s for most of the Northland both Saturday and Sunday. I'm not seeing much in terms of wind, which will make for some great lake weather.

Temperatures will stay warm into Monday, but I am seeing a chance of showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day. It likely won't be a washout, but a few interruptions for parts of the Northland can't be ruled out.

Our Independence Day forecast will also feature a chance of showers and thunderstorms, as a cold front pushes through the region. This front will draw in a little cooler air by Wednesday, with lingering showers still possible.