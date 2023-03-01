99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Photos and video: March roars in with snowstorm

Moderate to heavy snow fell throughout Wednesday in Duluth.

A vehicle stuck in snow on a street
A vehicle driven by Ryan Sandbeck, of Waseca, Minn., gets stuck while turning onto Glen Place Drive from West Michigan Street in Duluth during the winter storm Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The vehicle was safely freed, thanks to some pushing from nearby bystanders.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
March 01, 2023 05:05 PM
Vehicles stop to let a person cross a street
Vehicles stop to let a person cross West Michigan Street in Duluth during the snowstorm Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A snow removal vehicle plows while traveling on a road
A Minnesota Department of Transportation vehicle plows snow on West Michigan Street in Duluth during the storm Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
A picnic table surrounded by snow
A picnic table sits in between a large amount of snow above West Michigan Street in Duluth during the storm Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune
Vehicles traveling on Interstate 35
Vehicles travel on Interstate 35 in Duluth during the storm Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

A snow removal vehicle waits to travel onto a road.
A Minnesota Department of Transportation vehicle prepares to travel northeast on West Michigan Street in Duluth during the storm Wednesday.
Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dan Williamson
By Dan Williamson
Dan Williamson joined the Duluth News Tribune in June 2021 where he's involved in digital content such as video, photos and podcasts. Previously, he worked in television broadcasting as a Sports Director/Anchor at WDIO-TV in Duluth, Sports Director/Anchor in Bismarck, N.D., News and Sports Anchor at KSAX-TV in Alexandria, and Reporter/Photographer/Editor with the syndicated show "Life to the Max" in Eden Prairie. He was also the Development Director for the Duluth Salvation Army. Williamson grew up in Alexandria, graduated from St. Cloud State University and has lived in Duluth since 2012.
What To Read Next
A small orange vehicle clears snow from a sidewalk
Weather
Winter storm warning in effect for Twin Ports area, Carlton County
March 01, 2023 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
After snow this Wednesday morning, better weather to end the week
March 01, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Lydia Blume
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Today is the first day of climatological spring
February 28, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler