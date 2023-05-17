99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Patchy smoke sticks around before showers return to the area

Wildfire smoke will be caught up in the atmosphere around the Northland Wednesday and into part of Wednesday night.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Highs will hit the 50s to lower 60s along the shorelines with 70s farther inland this Wednesday afternoon. The sunny sky will likely have a haze due to wildfire smoke in the region. A cold front is forecast to arrive in the Northland tonight bringing a chance of showers and an east breeze. The chance of showers sticks around Thursday and potentially into parts of Friday before we start to dry out this weekend. Highs will stay cooler for all of the area both Thursday and Friday. Most days ahead look fairly breezy including the weekend. This weekend looks dry and sunny with a little warmer temperatures after a chillier close to the workweek.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
