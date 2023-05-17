Patchy smoke sticks around before showers return to the area

Highs will hit the 50s to lower 60s along the shorelines with 70s farther inland this Wednesday afternoon. The sunny sky will likely have a haze due to wildfire smoke in the region. A cold front is forecast to arrive in the Northland tonight bringing a chance of showers and an east breeze. The chance of showers sticks around Thursday and potentially into parts of Friday before we start to dry out this weekend. Highs will stay cooler for all of the area both Thursday and Friday. Most days ahead look fairly breezy including the weekend. This weekend looks dry and sunny with a little warmer temperatures after a chillier close to the workweek.