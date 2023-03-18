Patchy, blowing snow this weekend

Winds will be out of the northwest Saturday. Sustained winds look to be close to 20 mph with gusts 30-35 mph not out of the question. This will create blowing and drifting snow for parts of the area. Roads will be snow covered and slick for a large chunk of the area. We stay blustery Saturday night with more wind out of the west Sunday. West winds will blow at 15-20 mph Sunday with gusts 25-30 mph looking likely. Watch for some patchy, blowing snow once again. Saturday will be cold with highs in the 20s and wind chills feeling much colder due to the brisk northwest breeze. We warm to near or just above freezing Sunday with more wind again in the forecast for Monday as well as Tuesday.

