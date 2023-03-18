6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Patchy, blowing snow this weekend

Winds will be gusty both Saturday and Sunday, creating difficult travel around the Northland.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Winds will be out of the northwest Saturday. Sustained winds look to be close to 20 mph with gusts 30-35 mph not out of the question. This will create blowing and drifting snow for parts of the area. Roads will be snow covered and slick for a large chunk of the area. We stay blustery Saturday night with more wind out of the west Sunday. West winds will blow at 15-20 mph Sunday with gusts 25-30 mph looking likely. Watch for some patchy, blowing snow once again. Saturday will be cold with highs in the 20s and wind chills feeling much colder due to the brisk northwest breeze. We warm to near or just above freezing Sunday with more wind again in the forecast for Monday as well as Tuesday.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
