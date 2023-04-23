99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

Partly to mostly cloudy skies

A few flurries possible

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
April 23, 2023 at 9:40 AM

The upper level low which helped direct the snow from the other day will remain over our region Monday afternoon. In doing so, cooler temperatures will continue across the Northland as will partly to mostly cloudy skies. A lone flurry or light rain shower will be possible as high temperatures may end up being a degree or two lower than Sunday. Regardless, the upper level low will begin to slide east, and an approaching surface high pressure will likely result in the weather being quiet for our region through the first half of the workweek. However, another system may approach our region by the end of the week, bringing the possibility of some rain showers with highs generally remaining in the 40s.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
