Partly cloudy this weekend

A few lingering snow showers will be possible early Saturday morning after a weak disturbance - which passed to our south overnight - moves further away from our region. Otherwise; expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs in the upper-teens. Partly cloudy skies will continue into the overnight hours tonight and Sunday with highs reaching into the mid-20s by Sunday afternoon. On Sunday Night, an area of low pressure will move out of the central Plains and into the Upper Midwest, and this will likely bring snow into the region for Monday and Monday night. An area of high pressure will then move in for Tuesday, but a few flurries will still be possible. On Wednesday, another area of low pressure may follow a similar track, possibly giving us additional snow showers on Wednesday and Wednesday night.