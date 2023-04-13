One more day of sunshine before the rain

We are nearing the end of nice weather for early April, but Friday brings one more afternoon of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. We will see a cold front move in, bringing rain and a drop in temps this weekend.

Saturday brings rain and breezy conditions with a high around 50 degrees. Sunday drops to a high around 40 degrees with scattered spots of rain/wintry mix. Temperatures stay in the mid 40s as we start next week.