99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

One more day of sunshine before the rain

Temperatures take a dip this weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
Today at 10:00 AM

We are nearing the end of nice weather for early April, but Friday brings one more afternoon of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. We will see a cold front move in, bringing rain and a drop in temps this weekend.

Saturday brings rain and breezy conditions with a high around 50 degrees. Sunday drops to a high around 40 degrees with scattered spots of rain/wintry mix. Temperatures stay in the mid 40s as we start next week.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Temperatures cool back down
April 13, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Temperatures come back down later this week
April 12, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
A very warm midweek
April 11, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Group of people holds candles during vigil
Wisconsin
Northwestern Wisconsin turns out to honor police officers killed in weekend shootout
April 13, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Rich Kremer / Wisconsin Public Radio
051420.N.DNT.WLSSD.C01.jpg
Local
WLSSD: 'Overflows are a possibility' as snowmelt enters sewer; Proctor asked to 'severely limit water usage'
April 12, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
How to follow along on great spring bird migration
April 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Lew Conner
Local
Lew Conner voted mayor of Two Harbors
April 11, 2023 09:47 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau